Edo Tech Park: EdoJobs, Decagon Opens Application for ‘Onramp’ Programme Extension

Eromosele Abiodun

The Edo State Skills Development Agency, in partnership with Decagon, has urged Edo indigenes to apply for the two-week ‘onramp’ programme to prepare youths for placement in the state’s elite software engineering and leadership training institute, the Edo Tech Park.

Managing Director of Edo State Skills Development Agency (EdoJobs), Mrs. Ukinebo Dare, urged indigenes of the state to take advantage of the opportunity to become world-class developers at no up-front cost.

She said the two weeks training programme will begin today, noting that upon successful completion of the two weeks programme, the successful candidates are guaranteed a slot into squad 10 of the Edo Tech Park Programme, alongside other selected candidates.

Ukinebo urged interested applicants to register by visiting https://decagon.institute/edo, adding that the programme is part of the commitment of the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration to make Edo a hub for Information Communication Technology (ICT).

She added that the plan is to produce at least 15,000 world-class software engineers in the state within the next five years at the park.

She noted that Decagon, which is the partner of the state government on the Edo Tech Park project, will screen and shortlist successful candidates to qualify for the six-month Edo Tech Park programme, which comes with job placement opportunities with companies in Africa, US and Europe.

