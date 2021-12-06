APC Sweeps All Seats in Ekiti LG Polls

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)has swept all the 35 available chairmanship seats and 176 of the 177 councilorship seats in the Saturday’s local government elections held in Ekiti State.

The elections were held across the 16 local governments and the 19 Local Council Development Areas as well as the 177 wards.

The main opposition party, the People’s Democratic Party(PDP), had boycotted the election ,claiming that the APC is incapable of organizing any free and fair election , devoid of violence.

Six political parties that participated are: Action Alliance (AA), African Democratic Congress (ADC), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), All Progressives Congress(APC), National Rescue Movement(NRM), and Young Progressives Party (YPP).

Declaring the results yesterday, the Chairman of the State Independent

Electoral Commission, Justice Jide Aladejana, said the APC also won 176 out of the 177 councilorship seats available in the elections .

Aladejana said councilorship election in Erinjiyan ward has been postponed due to alleged violence that broke out during the poll in the town.

He appreciated the security agencies and the staff of the commission as well as the Ekiti electorate for participating in the poll and cooperate for the successful conduct of the elections.

Some of the candidates declared for Chairmanship seats include; Mr. Bosun

Osaloni in Ado Ekiti Local Government Augustine Ojo, Ado Central, Oso Oluwadare, Ado North, Ado West LCDA, Adeyemi Taiwo, Oke-Imesi/Ido-Ile LCDA, Mr Sunday Ajibade, Ekiti West , Sesan Okere, Igbara Odo/Ogotun LCDA, Abiodun Ayodele, and Ekameta LCDA , Oyebola Kayode.

Others are: Ekiti South-East LCDA , Alaba Omonusi, Gbonyin LCDA Oluwadamilare Ajayi, Ayekire LG, Ayodele Fadunmuye, Ijero LG , Adeyemo Adeola, Emure LG Joseph Adu, Ekiti East, Mr Oluwasegun Ojo, Ido Osi LG, Dr Lawrence Ogunsina, Irewolede LCDA, Mrs Dupe Bakare, Isokan LCDA, Olumide Fadipe, Ikere LG, Femi Ayodele, and Ajoni LCDA, Prince Michael Ogungbemi .

