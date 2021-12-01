VATEBRA Rewards Best Performing Candidates, Schools in WASSCE 2020

Mary Nnah

An ICT company, Vatebra Limited, in partnership with the West African Examinations Council, Nigeria has once again awarded scholarships to best performing schools and candidates in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for the 2020 academic year.

The WAEC/VATEBRA Merit Awards, which held in Ibadan, Oyo State, is part of a range of corporate social responsibility projects aimed at giving back to the public, particularly in the academic domain.

The awards were presented to the various winners at the formal opening ceremony of the 59th annual meeting of the Nigeria National Committee (NNC) held at the Daylan Event Center Ibadan recently.

The awards instituted and presented this year are based on these categories: the best public secondary school in sciences: (Chemistry, Biology and Physics) in Nigeria; the overall best public secondary school in all subjects in Nigeria: the best overall female candidate in public secondary schools in all subjects in Nigeria and lastly, the best overall male candidate in public secondary Schools in all subjects in Nigeria.

Winners of this year’s awards were presented with various cash prizes. Ayebode High School, Ayebode, Ekiti State awarded Winner of the WAEC/VATEBRA Merit Award for best public Secondary School in Sciences: (Chemistry, Biology and Physics) in Nigeria was presented with a cash prize of 1.5 million Naira. Community Secondary School, Abajah, Owerri. Imo State awarded Winner of the WAEC/VATEBRA Merit Award for Overall Best Public Secondary School in all subjects in Nigeria got prize money of 2.5 million Naira.

Furthermore, Okorie Devinefavour Nkechinyere of the Federal College of Education Technical Secondary School, Akoka, Lagos State was awarded winner of the WAEC/VATEBRA Merit Award for Best Overall Female Candidate in Public Secondary Schools in All Subjects and presented with the prize money of 500, 000 Naira while Adeosun Idris Ayotunde of Airforce Comprehensive School, Iyana Offa, Oyo State was awarded winner of the WAEC/VATEBRA Merit Award for Best Overall male candidate in Public Secondary School in all subjects and also got a prize money of 500, 000 Naira.

Speaking on the awards at the event, the Head, Educational Bodies at Vatebra Limited, Oluwole Aduloju posited that “one major criterion to be met by winners of the WAEC/VATEBRA merit award is to be outstanding and be without blemish knowing that this driving principle also transcends from one of our organizational core value of Excellence”.

On the other hand, the Head of National Office, West African Examinations Council, Mr. Patrick Areghan, in his remarks gave a brief background of the awards and the milestones achieved by the foremost Examinations body in recent years. The event was well attended by dignitaries including and the Commissioner for Basic Education in Oyo State, Barrister Rahman Abiodun Abdu-Raheem and other delegates from the Oyo State government.

It is noteworthy that Vatebra Limited had backed the WAEC/VATEBRA Merit Award since 2019 where it awarded similar prizes to Okpuje Secondary School, Owan West, Edo State, Airforce Comprehensive School, Iyana Offa, Oyo State, Ugbala Uchenna Ezekiel of Command Day Secondary School, Enugu and Amah Nmesoma Faith of Girls Secondary School Akwakuma, Imo State respectively.

Vatebra Limited is an ICT company in Africa with competency in the delivery of cutting-edge Software Solutions in the Private and Public Sectors. Vatebra was established in 2003 as Fleet Technologies Limited, but rebranded in 2016 as Vatebra Limited. The Company was established to bridge the gap in the provision of competent and dependable Software Solutions. With this engagement, WAEC and Vatebra Limited re-emphasise their culture of giving back to the society.

