Osun Ruler Tasks Politicians to Invest in Education

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The traditional ruler of Orangun Oke-Ila in Ifedayo Local Government Council Area of Osun, Oba Adedokun Abolarin, has called on political officeholders to invest more in the education of their constituents to reduce crime.

He said such a step would catalyse quality educational transformation and socio-economic development of the populace.

Oba Abolarin stated this in Igbaja, Ifelodun Local Government Council Area of Kwara State during the unveiling of empowerment programme, tagged ‘KOZ Intervention’ of the Senior Special Assistant to Governor AbdulRahaman AbdulRazaq on Community Intervention, Kayode Oyin-Zubair.

The monarch, who owns a tuition-free school, called on education stakeholders to do more at helping brilliant but indigent students in their communities.

Abolarin, the guest speaker, said society was troubled because many people have resources but fail to assist the less privileged.

The monarch added that political officeholders should take a pragmatic approach towards investing in the education of people rather than dishing out motorcycles as a form of empowerment.

He stressed that investment in education would translate to better individuals and society.

The monarch, who commended Oyin-Zubair for his donation of computer systems, food items, school renovation, among others, said, “We can turn our state to cynosure of all eyes if we develop the education of our future ones.”

Oyin-Zubair said computers were donated to five schools in the area, disclosing that he implemented classroom renovation and provided chairs and tables. He also rehabilitated over 200 boreholes, including training youths on how to repair boreholes.

The Osun deputy governor, represented by the Commissioner for Communications, Mrs. Abosede Ibrahim, commended the donor.

In his keynote address, the Nigerian Ambassador to France, Ambassador Kayode Laro, described Oyin-Zubair as a committed grassroots man, saying that his intervention in grassroots development can make a difference in the rural communities.

He said the governor’s aide had made impacts in various rural communities in the state in areas like sinking and repair of boreholes, training of community development, sourcing N160 million Aliko Dangote fund, which, he said, was disbursed to 16,000 rural women, as well as distribution of tricycle to transporters.

