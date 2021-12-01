Ogun Orders Urgent Holiday in 12 Schools over Students’ Unruly Behaviour

James Sowole

The Ogun State Government has directed that 12 secondary schools should be closed with immediate effect from Tuesday, November 30, which is 10 days earlier than December 10 scheduled for all schools in the state to embark on their first term holiday.

The closure, it was gathered, was sequel to unruly behaviour and violence involving some secondary schools in the state.

Students of the affected schools had engaged in riotous behavior, including physical assault on teachers and fellow students.

The directive to close the schools for first term holiday was contained in a circular released by the office of the Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Professor Abayomi Arigbabu.

Confirming the circular, Arigbabu, who spoke on phone, explained that the schools were shut due to violent clashes among the students and their unruly behaviours towards their teachers.

He said that the “compulsory holiday,” which took effect from yesterday, was meant to prevent gathering of the students which could trigger fresh violence.

The commissioner listed the affected schools, which were tagged “hot spots” to include, Egba High School, Asero High School, Itori Comprehensive High Schoo, Itori, Ofada Community Comprehensive High School, Ofada, and Lafenwa High School,Lafenwa, Abeokuta.

Others are Egba-Owode Grammar School,Owode, Community Comprehensive High School, Ijoun, Unity High School,Kajola Iboro,Ado-odo Ota, Eyini Comprehensive High School,Iboro, Government Science and Technical College, Idi-Aba, Abeokuta, Lisabi Grammar School and Methodist High School, Arigbajo.

Arigbabu, however, said that the Zonal Education Officers (ZEOs) in the affected zones have been asked to comply with the directive of the ministry.

