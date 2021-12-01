Danjuma Inaugurates Paediatric Hospital in Taraba

Wole Ayodele in Jalingo

A former Chief of Army Staff and Minister of Defence, Gen. T. Y. Danjuma (rtd), Tuesday inaugurated a paediatric hospital at Takum, Taraba State in memory of his father, Kuru Danjuma.

Named Kuru Danjuma Hospital for Children (KDHC), the establishment of the hospital is coming four years after an hospital, Rufkatu Danjuma Maternity Hospital was inaugurated in honour of his late mother.

Speaking at the occasion, Danjuma noted that the hospital is a state-of-the-art specialized facility put in place to provide services aimed at enhancing the health and well-being of children through the provision of world class paediatric healthcare services.

He stated that the country still has a long way to go in providing quality and affordable healthcare for children, stressing that the latest National Demographic and Health Survey (NDHS) published in October 2019 indicated that more than one out of every eight children in Nigeria die before their fifth birthday.

According to him, “Ladies and gentlemen, we still have a long way to go in providing quality and affordable healthcare for our children. The latest National Demographic and Health Survey (NDHS) published in October 2019 indicates that more than one out of every eight children in Nigeria die before their fifth birthday.

“While this statistics is appalling, it is a clarion call for all to do more in providing access to quality and affordable healthcare for children everywhere in Nigeria. I call on all well-meaning Nigerians to join me and my Foundation in promoting the health and well-being of our mothers and children.”

He added that the construction of the Kuru Danjuma Hospital for Children as well as Rufkatu Danjuma Maternity Hospital, which he commissioned in December 2017, is in sync with his passion and commitment of his Foundation in ensuring that the country has heathy mothers and children.

Speaking at the occasion, the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, stated that the neglect of healthcare delivery at the community level is an impediment to Nigeria’s attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals in 2030.

Ehanire disclosed that the federal government is desirous of making primary health care facilities available across all wards in the 36 states of the federation and needs more partnership with states and the private sector to achieve this.

He noted that 70% of all major health issues affecting Nigerians would be eliminated if health facilities are readily available at the grassroots.

He said: “Neglect of healthcare at community threatens our drive towards the attainment of Sustainable Development Goals in 2030.

“The administration of President Buhari desires to work with state and local government, development partners, the private sector and philanthropists, to extend healthcare to the grassroots with one Primary Healthcare Centre in every political ward offering services like this, because if we get one facility like this in every Ward, 60% to 70% of all the health problems of Nigerians can be solved.”

