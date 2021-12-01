College of Commerce Retains Zenith/Delta Principals’ Cup

Defending champions of the annual Zenith Bank/Delta Principals’ Cup, College of Commerce, Warri, became the first team in the history of the competition since it returned six years ago, to defend the title after defeating Osadenis Mixed School 5-3 on penalties at the final played at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba yesterday.

The game watched by several dignitaries including the Executive Governor of the state, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, witnessed no goal in the regulation period.

However, College of Commerce were the better of the two teams on display, taking the game to their opponent but failed to make their pressure count as the second half also ended without a goal leading to a straight penalty shootout between the two sides.

Orido David, in goal for College of Commerce, was the hero after saving Ewa Victor’s penalty before wrapping it up with the final kick to lead his side to a back-to-back title.

To get to the final, College of Commerce had similarly won their semifinal 21-20 on penalties and they showed how good they were in the final.

Speaking during the final, the CEO of Zenith Bank, Ebenezer Onyeagwu, represented by the Group Zonal Head, Zenith Bank PLC, Delta Zone, Lucky Ighade, said the Principals’ Cup had created the required platform needed for the players to compete fiercely at higher level.

“The skills demonstrated by these young lads are very impressive,” he said.

“A total of 376 public and private secondary schools participated in this edition and we are proud of that turnout.

“The bank remains committed to furthering the economic, cultural and social development of host communities, particularly through community-based initiatives and philanthropy.”

“Our profound appreciation goes to the state government, under the able leadership of His Excellency, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, for creating the platform and enabling environment for us to thrive and anchor this sports initiative.”

Earlier in the day, Alaka Grammar School, Ozoro defeated Ovwor Mixed Secondary School, Ovwor, 3-2 in the third place match.

