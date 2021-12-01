28 Graduands Bag First Class at Al-Hikmah Varsity

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

A privately-owned university, Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin, Kwara State has said that 28 out of its 1,079 graduands will bag first class honours at its 11th convocation slated for Saturday.

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Noah Yusuf, stated this in Ilorin on Tuesday during a press conference to herald the celebrations of the convocation.

He also said that 282 graduands will receive second class upper division; 532 students second class lower division; third class, 97; Postgraduate, 97; while 43 will be awarded Diploma certificates.

Yusuf added that the successful outings of the affected students was due to the availability of good lecturers that have distinguished themselves in their various disciplines.

He stressed that the commitment of the students to their academic pursuits have also served as impetus for their outstanding performances during the year under review.

The vice-chancellor said: “I am equally pleased to inform that since last year that we were here for this same purpose, the university has continued to record notable achievements.

“Perhaps, the most important of these feats was the successful accreditation of 22 academic programmes by the NUC and the interns status for another year.

“If we remember the effects of Covid-19 on all aspects of our lives in 2020, the significance of the accreditation would be understandable and thus the university now runs over 100 academic programmes both at undergraduates, postgraduate and diploma levels.

“Worthy of mention for record purposes is the increase in the number of students. I am humbled to inform you that, for the first time in recent years, the number of 2020/2021 admissions of 1,287 surpassed the projection just as the number of graduands of 1,079 who will receive their degree certificates in various classes is higher than previous years.”

The vice-chancellor, who said that the university always relies on the tuition fees of the students to survive, appealed to wealthy individuals in the society to assist the institution so as to meet its targeted programmes.

Yusuf also said that the governing council of the institution has set out five-year strategic plans for the university so as to add more values to the academic excellence of the students.

