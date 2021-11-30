New Police Commissioner Assumes Duty in Bauchi, Promises Proactive Policing Strategies

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

A new Commissioner of Police (COMPOL), Mr. Umar Mamman Sanda, has assumed office in Bauchi State Command of the Nigeria Police Force, with a pledge to commitment to enhancing proactive policing strategies to curb crimes and criminalities in the state.

Sanda promised to uphold the human rights of all stakeholders in the state, warning that his administration would not condone any act of indolence from any personnel nor would it tolerate any act of corruption in whatever form, declaring that anyone caught would not be spared no matter who he is.

He, however, solicited the cooperation of all to ensure the safety and protection of every resident of the state, adding that the command would continue to collaborate with other sister agencies in the state in order to be able to effectively police the state.

According to him, “our strategy would generally be driven by integrated intelligence-led community policing, which transcends simple law enforcement to embrace human security and development services achievable through required expertise and holistic community support.

“Our policing shall be driven by professional knowledge and guided by intelligence at Strategic, Operational and Tactical levels. Our modus operandi will therefore be Proactive, Preventive and in some cases Reactive. Those will be conducted within the contexts of public ownership, partnership, participation; problem solving and community support, geared towards general security of the state.”

Sanda then solicited for the cooperation of the media in the performance of his official responsibility saying that “with you as partners, the police will be able to sit up and do what is expected.

“We are partners in progress and we must create a synergy to be able to work together for the good of the society. Criticise us when necessary constructively and let us know where we are not doing well.”

Sanda is the 43rd commissioner of police in the history of the command.

