FG Inaugurates Vandeikya-Obudu Cattle Ranch Road

George Okoh in Makurdi

President Mohammedu Buhari yesterday inaugurated the N6.6 billion 24km Phases 1 and 2 Vandeikya-Obudu Cattle Ranch Road. The road from Vandeikya in Benue State runs through to Obudu in Cross Rivers State.

The President, who was represented by the Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affair, Senator George Akume, said that the road would impact the people of both Benue and Cross Rivers State.

He stated that the road project represented major investment in road transport infrastructure, which is the commitment of the president’s administration as a driver for economic growth and prosperity.

He also said that the construction of the road is a visible and incontrovertible assets in proof of what Nigerians resources are invested in from a combination of earned and borrowed resources.

In his speech, the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, said the road construction is part of the desire by the federal government to construct roads across the country.

Fashola said: “Precisely five days after the train of progressivism made a stop in Kebbi for a similar mission, it gives me distinct pleasure to bring the good tidings of the Federal Government of Nigeria and President Muhammadu Buhari, to the people and government of Benue and Cross River State, who will be impacted by the Vandeikya-Obudu Cattle Ranch Road Phases I and II that our President will hand over today.

“After the handing over of the Sokoto-Tambuwal-Jega-Kontagora-Makera Road last Thursday in Kebbi State, I am happy to reiterate that this is the second of many more project completed and handed over, which our country will experience in the next few weeks and months as we enter what I call a season of completion and impact.”

The Minister reiterated that the occasion afforded another opportunity to acknowledge the impact of the Sukuk funding in the completion of Azare — Potiskum, Shuwarin — Potiskum and Sokoto-Tambuwal-Kontagora Roads.

“The Sukuk is currently contributing to progress of work on 44 roads across Nigeria and as we complete them, events like this will hold.”

In his remark, a resident of Vandeikya and governorship aspirant under the All Progressive Congress (APC), Mr. Emmanuel Yisa, appreciated the president for the construction of the road.

He said that from close observation the road is one in the country that has been built to specification.

He added that the road would help to alleviate the suffering of residents of the two communities of Vandeikya and Obudu who are predominantly farmers.

