Edo Sports Commission Felicitate with Shaibu on His Birthday birthday

The Chairman and staff of Edo State Sports Commission have extended warm felicitations to the Deputy Governor of the State, Comrade Phillip Shaibu on his birthday.

In a message of congratulations to the Deputy Governor,

issued by Nnamdi Okosieme, Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Barr. Godwin Dudu-Orumen wished the state’s deputy helmsman long life and sound health as he reaches another milestone.

He said Comrade Shaibu’s contribution to the development of sports in Edo State has gone a long way in helping to reposition Edo State as a leading destination for sports in the country.

“We celebrate with you today and wish you the very best as you navigate this new phase on your journey through life.

“We call God’s bountiful blessings on you and pray for continued divine health for you,” Dudu-Orumen said in the message.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

