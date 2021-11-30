CRWC Appoints New Managing Partner

Chief Rotimi Williams Chambers (CRWC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Alade Williams, as the firm’s new Managing Partner. Alade Williams succeeds Mr Folarin Williams, who will be stepping down as Managing Partner in December 2021.

Since joining the Firm in 2012, Alade has had a great impact on client service and the overall growth of the firm. He brings a wealth of knowledge and dynamism into his new role, and has led and coordinated numerous projects on behalf of the Firm.

Commenting on his appointment as Managing Partner, Alade said, “my vision is to grow the firm, and position it for new challenges. I intend to build on our reputation for quality service, and to ensure continued success for the firm, our clients, our Lawyers and all our stakeholders”.

