Buhari Mourns Murdered Policemen in S’East

Assures Nigerians of early restoration of peace to troubled areas

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has mourned the gruesome murder of two policemen in the South-east geopolitical zone of the country.

He has, therefore, given an assurance that peace will soon return to all troubled areas experiencing all forms of insecurity across the country.

The president, in a statement issued on Tuesday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, sympathized with the families of policemen reportedly murdered in the South-east by misguided separatist elements, who videotaped the bestial killings and proceeded to share it widely on social media.

He lamented the horrific nature of the bloodletting, which indicated that some minds are completely overtaken by hatred and reduced to the basest level imaginable.

Noting that the three abducted policemen, two of whom were later brutally executed, were serving the country and providing security to those who ironically turned against them, President Buhari sent his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, praying for God’s comfort in their deep sorrow.

He equally sympathized with all those who have lost loved ones in different theatres of insecurity that had rocked the country, charging them to take solace in the inevitable victory of good over evil.

As the areas where insecurity was once fiercest in the country experience some measures of calm now, President Buhari assured Nigerians that the same would be replicated round the country, and the people would no longer mourn and sorrow from wanton loss of lives.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

