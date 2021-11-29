No Cracks in MMA2 Parking Lot Pillars, Says BASL

Chinedu Eze

The Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL), operator of Murtala Muhammed Domestic Airport Terminal Two, Lagos (MMA2) has assured travellers, stakeholders and other airport users of safety at the parking lot and other facilities at the terminal.

BASL gave the assurance in response to the picture of supposedly cracked pillars at the parking lot trending on social media, which had aroused fears among those who utilise the parking lot at the terminal.

Group Corporate Affairs Manager of BASL, Mikail Mumuni, in a statement yesterday denied that there was a cracked pillars at the parking lot, describing what they took as cracked pillar as expansion joint.

e explained that expansion joint is a space provided in every substantial structure that enables the building or structure to “breathe.”

Expansion joint is also described as an assembly designed to hold parts together while safely absorbing temperature-induced expansion and contraction of building materials and vibration, or to allow movement due to ground settlement or seismic activity.

Mumuni said: “The person who posted the picture is obviously not well informed. This is an expansion joint and not a crack.

He also noted that similar expansion joints were found on bridges spread across the country.

“MMA2 carries out integrity test regularly on its structure. The tests have consistently shown that the structure is in good shape and safe,” Mumuni assured.

