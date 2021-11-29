Leaders Chelsea Force Man Utd Draw at Stamford Bridge

Manchester United prepared for the arrival of interim manager Ralf Rangnick by earning a battling point from the 1-1 draw against Premier League leaders Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday evening.

United, under the caretaker charge of Michael Carrick with Rangnick’s appointment expected to be confirmed imminently, kept Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench and mounted a largely rearguard action until Jadon Sancho hit Chelsea on the break five minutes after half-time.

Sancho pounced on poor control from Jorginho to race clear and beat Edouard Mendy with a composed finish after the hosts had dominated possession.

Chelsea were stung into action and Jorginho made amends for his error when he equalised from the spot in the 69th minute after Aaron Wan-Bissaka fouled Thiago Silva.

United survived in relative comfort apart from a big late chance for Antonio Rudiger and will regard this as a welcome point in tough territory after a succession of Premier League horror shows led to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sacking.

RESULTS

Premier League

Chelsea 1-1 Man Utd

Brentford 1-0 Everton

Leicester 4-2 Watford

Man City 2-1 West Ham

Burnley v Tottenham (PP)

La Liga

Real Betis 3-1 Levante

Espanyol 1-0 Sociedad

Cadiz 1- 4 Atletico

Serie A

Udinese 0-0 Genoa

AC Milan 1-3 Sassuolo

Spezia 0-1 Bologna

Roma 1-0 Torino

Bundesliga

E’Frankfurt 2-1 U’Berlin

RB Leipzig 1-3 Leverkusen

Ligue 1

St-Etienne 1-3 PSG

Bordeaux 1-2 Brest

Lorient 0-2 Rennes

Monaco 1-1 Strasbourg

Reims 1-0 Clermont

Montpellier 0-1 Lyon

