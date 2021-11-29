Lawmaker Explains Why Buhari Heads Council on Climate Change

Udora Orizu

The sponsor of the Climate Change Act, Hon, Sam Onuigbo, representing Ikwuano/Umuahia North/Umuahia South Federal Constituency, Abia State, said that the Act makes provision for the President to head the National Council On Climate Change Act because of serious issues, which demand the highest level of attention—the type that will elicit serious responses.

President Muhammadu Buhari recently signed into law the Climate Change Bill earlier passed by the National Assembly, making Nigeria to now have a Climate Change Act, which provides a legal framework on which the country’s climate change mitigation and adaptation efforts will be based on.

Speaking with journalists in Abuja on the importance of the Act, Hon Onuigbo said that with the Act, Nigeria has now Joined leading nations in a move to save the planet.

‘’It is important to note that the Climate Change Act makes provisions for the constitution of a National Council on Climate Change headed by the President, with members including ministers of relevant ministries, chairman of the Governors’ Forum, President of ALGON, National Security Adviser, representatives of the youths, Persons Living with Disabilities, women, climate-related NGOs, the private sector, etc.

‘’The all-encompassing nature of the composition of the Council is to ensure that the voices of all is heard. The high-level nature of the council was intentional. Climate Change is a serious issue which demands the highest level of attention— the type that will elicit serious responses’’, the former House Committee on Climate Change stated.

The lawmaker explained that the Act further sets up the Climate Change Fund to be administered by the Council, saying that the fund will be channeled towards adaptation efforts, support for innovations that will lead to decarbonization, investments into green economy, support for nature-based solutions and many more.

According to him, the Act also sets a net zero emissions target for the country while setting up five-yearly carbon budgets and annual carbon targets.

He added, ‘’There are also provisions for proper oversight on Nigeria’s Climate Change efforts by the National Assembly and a communication process that is time-bound, and public.

‘’The first part of a very important journey has been done. Proper implementation demands full attention and action by all of us. Together, and only together, can we realize our objectives and set our country on the path of an important transition to green and sustainable economy.

‘’Make no mistakes about it, the world is transiting and we must join or wake up in a few decades an impoverished and uninhabitable country with stranded assets.’’

He said that by the climate change enactment, Nigeria has joined frontline nations of the world who have taken deliberate and sure steps towards retrieving the planet from the country’s reckless past and saving it for generations yet unborn.

The lawmaker added that the historic development is already creating positive vibes for Nigeria in the international community and is surely a colourful contribution to the global stature of Africa’s most populous country and host to the world’s largest contribution of black people.

Thanking President Buhari for exhibiting selfless and precocious leadership, Hon. Onuigbo described the President as a ‘’jinx breaker’’, who has kept the promise he made to Nigerians on May 29, 2015, during his inaugural address.

He also commended the Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila; Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Idris Wase, all members of the National Assembly and others for consistently pushing for the passage of the Bill.

