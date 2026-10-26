UK, Nigeria Collaborate on AI Governance, Digital Transformation

Emma Okonji

The British High Commission in Nigeria has reaffirmed the UK’s commitment to supporting Nigeria’s digital transformation agenda following a successful suite of events and engagements during a recent visit by the British Standards Institution (BSI) to Nigeria.

Central to the visit, was the successful delivery of an Executive Workshop on Artificial Intelligence Governance and Standards in partnership with the National Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (NCAIR) under the UK Government’s Digital Access Programme.

The four-day workshop brought together senior government leaders, regulators and technology practitioners to strengthen Nigeria’s capacity for responsible AI adoption, governance and oversight. It explored practical approaches to implementing internationally recognised standards for AI governance, risk management, assurance and accountability, while supporting Nigeria’s ambition to become a leading AI economy in Africa.

Speaking at the event, First Secretary for Economic Partnerships and Digital at the British High Commission, Grace Bell, highlighted the strategic importance of standards in unlocking the benefits of emerging technologies.

She said: “Artificial Intelligence presents enormous opportunities for economic growth, innovation and social development. However, realising these benefits requires the right governance frameworks, strong institutions and trusted standards that can underpin safe, secure and responsible adoption.”

National Coordinator of the National Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (NCAIR), Dr. Olubunmi Ajala, highlighted the importance of strengthening national capability for AI governance and thanked the UK government and BSI for their continued support.

He said: “Together, we have moved beyond theoretical conversations about emerging technology to build genuine, sovereign institutional capacity.”