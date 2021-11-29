FG Reiterates Support for Women Enterprises

James Emejo

The Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen has reiterated the federal government’s commitment to give priority to programmes that will empower women to contribute to national economic development.

Speaking at the STEAM Flagship Entrepreneurship and Life Skills Graduation in Abuja, the minister described Nigerian women as intelligent and industrious, adding that the present administration had already put in place various skills acquisition and empowerment programmes aimed at making them self reliant.

While commending for the empowerment programmes for women, the minister called for the support of other stakeholders towards reducing poverty and unemotional among Nigerian women.

In her remarks however, the UNFPA Executive Director, Dr. Natalia Kanem called for measures that would put an end to gender base violence in the country.

She said women have a greater role to play in ensuring a better and productive society.

The Executive Director stated that UNFPA would continue to provide necessary support to Nigerian women to enable them achieve their desired dreams in life.

Earlier, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Lelook Bags Academy, Mrs. Chinwe Ezenwa said the six months training for the beneficiaries is her dream to give young people a headstart in life skills development through bags making techniques towards ensuring self reliant.

She therefore, reiterated her commitment that would ensure effective and productive empowerment scheme for Nigerian youths and women.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

