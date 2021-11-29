Air Peace Boosts Operations with 2 New Airbus 320 Aircraft

Chinedu Eze

Nigeria’s major carrier, Air Peace, has taken delivery of two Airbus 320s to boost its domestic and regional operations, especially as Yuletide approaches. The two 162-seater aircraft, with 12 Business Class seats and 150 Economy seats each, arrived the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, late Thursday.

Disclosing this to journalists, the Spokesperson of Air Peace, Stanley Olisa, said: “The two A320s will be deployed to boost both domestic and regional connectivity for our esteemed customers, as the Yuletide draws near”.

He added that the new A320s would help the airline in its drive to meet the growing travel demand in the Nigerian and larger West African markets while it expects to take delivery of more Embraer 195-E2 airplanes.

According to Olisa: “Air Peace is committed to reducing the air travel burden of Nigerians and these new airplanes are a testament to this commitment”.

Recently, Air Peace had assured the flying public of ample flights as it will be rolling out schedules for the festive period very soon, adding that more aircraft are coming in- both those on maintenance and a brand new Embraer 195-E2 jet.

The airline had also revealed that it will be deploying its wide-body Boeing 777 aircraft to meet the increased demand characteristic of the festive period.

Air Peace currently services 19 domestic routes, 6 regional routes and 2 international destinations, including Johannesburg, while it boasts of a varied fleet of 30 aircraft, the latest being four brand new 124-seat capacity Embraer 195-E2 jets.

