Sylva: Nigeria’s Transition to Clean Energy Sources on Course

Emmanuel Addeh

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Mr. Timipre Sylva, has reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to the transition to cleaner energy in line with the global push for renewable sources.

Speaking during the 6th National Council on Hydrocarbons in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Sylva who was represented at the event by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Dr. Nasir Gwarzo, stated that gas will play a major role in the process.

“In addition to producing liquid hydrocarbons, we are using our abundant gas resources as a bridge between the fossil of today and the renewable energy of tomorrow,” he maintained.

On the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), the minister said the implementation remained the vehicle through which value will be unlocked in the Nigerian economy, saying that government had developed an implementation framework, chaired by him.

Acknowledging the rising price of gas, which has become unaffordable to many people, the minister stated that Nigeria must find a way to address the issues and others that were raised during the three-day event.

He urged the council to work on innovative ideas and make sound resolutions that will make Nigeria fully realise its potential in exploration, production and utilisation of its natural resources.

Speaking for himself, Gwarzo commended the efforts of the experts and other stakeholders who critically examined and discussed the memoranda submitted to the technical session of the 6thhydrocarbons conference.

He stated that the passage and signing into Law of the PIA, 2021 had brought a new era for the petroleum industry in Nigeria.

In a separate session, the permanent secretary who emphasised the centrality of the NCH stated that it was the most important layer of authority that collates and considers policies to be rolled out in the sector.

Representative of the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, Dr. Peter Medee who is also the state’s Commissioner for Energy and Natural Resources, thanked the ministry for awarding the hosting right to the state.

