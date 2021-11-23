Serial Fraudster Jailed 17 Years in Kano

Kingsley Nwezeh

Justice Tukur Muazu of the Kaduna State High Court yesterday convicted and sentenced one Gabriel Chimeze to 10 and seven years imprisonment on separate charges of conspiracy and obtaining by false pretence.

An EFCC statement said the defendant had pleaded not guilty to a three-count charge when he was first arraigned in July 2017, leading to his full trial which lasted five years.

In his judgment, Justice Muazu found the defendant guilty on count one of conspiracy and acquitted him on count two and three.

The convict was sentenced 10 years imprisonment without option of fine. The sentence takes effect from 27th July 2017 when he was arraigned.

In the other charge, the convict was convicted on the one count of obtaining money by false pretense.

Justice Muazu consequently sentenced him to seven years in prison without an option of fine.

The convict was also ordered to restitute the victim a sum of N400,000 only.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

