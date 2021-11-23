Our Government Convert Liabilities to Assets, Says Sanwo-Olu

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has stated that the Lagos State government converts liabilities to assets.

He stated this recently during the commissioning of a multi-level car park and facility the state’s Ministry of Works built at Onikan, Lagos Island.

“The new multilevel facility, which was conceived in the year 2013, was initially a dumpsite but now it will provide service to the primary social centres in the neighbourhood with parking needs,” he said.

“We are committed to expanding and extending the reach of infrastructure to fastrack growth and development across the State,” he said.

“Our administration has completed several iconic projects and the multilevel car park facility been commissioned is another step towards the fulfilment of the Pillar ‘T’, which stands for Traffic management and transportation in our THEMES agenda. This is a major standpoint of our administration as Traffic management is a major driver of our economy,” he said.

He stated that Lagos Island could be modestly referenced as one of the largest commercial corridors in the state, and therefore, a corresponding increase in commuting, especially, high volume of vehicular traffic including social activities, culminating in traffic gridlock and pressure along the corridor.

“The multi-level facility building will service the stadium and other primary social centres such as Island Club, Yoruba Tennis Club, Lagos Lawn Tennis Club, King George V Park, Police command recreational centre, as well as other facilities in the neighbourhood and fix the parking requirements generated by these centres,” he said.

He stated that the commissioned facility has the capacity to accommodate 384 cars on five suspended floors, with offices for tickets and restrooms on each floor. “The 6th floor of the facility is a mixed-use multipurpose space consisting of two banquet halls that can be used as auditorium sitting almost 1,000 people and for ceremonial use to accommodate over 600 guests,” he said.

He said some of its special features include, but not limited to, an automated ticketing system, water treatment plant, fire alarm systems, CCTV for proper monitoring of vehicles parked, data network and 24/7 power supply, he said.

“This multi-level car park project is critical to enhancing the ability of businesses to effectively operate. The facility will be supported by efficient traffic management and an Automated Fare Collection Service (AFCS) – that will offer an operable payment solution to prevent traffic dovetail into the main road,” he stated.

“The role of the government is to solve societal problems by providing facilities like this, but it is the responsibility of the people to keep and use it well. Let us see public assets as our own assets,” he said.

Welcoming the governor and other special guests, the Special Adviser to Governor Sanwo-Olu on Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Aramide Adeyoye, stated that the project was an affirmation of the resolve of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration to ensure the completion of all inherited projects that fit into the THEMES Agenda. “This is done with the belief that it will extend development across Lagos and grow the economy of the State through a robust infrastructure portfolio,” she said.

Adeyoye stated that the facility is significantly important because of its large size parking capacity, income generation potential and its location strategically within the heart of Onikan.

“Its judicious use will no doubt help absorb vehicles that will have otherwise parked on the roadside and other illegal parking places along the corridor with its attendant negative impact on traffic flow.

“Other facilities include, a Club House (410sqm Capacity), water treatment plant, elevators and staircases for smooth pedestrian movement, fire alarm systems, CCTV, data network and power,” she said.

“Aside creating job opportunities during execution, more importantly, this project will complement all our efforts around the tourism infrastructure within the precinct of Onikan. It will also enhance safety and security along the corridor, and of course provide aesthetically pleasing environment,” she said.

