Ikoyi Building Collapse: Tribunal Issues Deadline for Submission of Memoranda

Segun James

The panel of inquiry set up by the Lagos State government to unravel the immediate and remote causes that led to the collapse of a 21-storey high-rise building at Ikoyi, has given tomorrow as deadline for the submission of memoranda by members of the public and relevant stakeholders.

The Chairman of the panel, Mr. Toyin Ayinde, explained in a statement that the panel was given 30 days to complete its task, and begun sitting immediately after the inauguration by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

He said the panel has been holding formal interviews with witnesses from Tuesday, 16th November, 2021, in order to identify the roles played in the activities that led to the collapse of the building.

According to him, the panel also received the report from the consultants who conducted verticality tests on the remaining structures standing in the premises of the collapsed building, saying results of the tests on the construction materials were still being awaited.

“The interviews conducted have been recorded for the purpose of record-keeping, and the Tribunal would meet as many as are willing to present credible and factual statements, with evidence(s), relating to the collapse,” Ayinde stated.

According to him, the Tribunal has so far received documents from some government Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) which it had started studying, adding that it had also interviewed some of the Lagos government “staff in the relevant MDAs.”

Ayinde said the purpose of the press conference was to apprise the media and the general public on what the Tribunal had done so far, and what the Tribunal activities were likely to be in the remaining days ahead.

The Tribunal which comprises six professionals in the private sector, and who are certified members of their professions, began sitting immediately after its inauguration on Thursday, 4th November, 2021.

He added: “There may have been concerns or agitations about why the Tribunal has not spoken to the press. We will like to state that members of the Tribunal are professionals, and our calling demands that we make statements from informed and verified positions.

“We are compelled to speak only when investigations have been made, reports and documents submitted, queried, analysed and discussions held with relevant stakeholders.

“So far the activities of the Tribunal have included: Setting up the Secretariat and arranging logistics for the successful conduct of activities.”

He said further: “A visit to the site of the collapse on Friday, 5th November, for a general assessment of the rescue operations, and to determine areas where expert consultants’ services would be required.

“A visit to the General Hospital, Broad Street to interview some of the survivors who could offer some eyewitness accounts.

“Engaging the services of consultant building materials testing laboratory for the purpose of addressing item (e) of the TOR.

“Engaging the services of a consultant Land Surveyor to conduct verticality tests on the remaining structures within the premises of the collapsed building.

“Writing the relevant Government MDA’s to request for all files and documentation relating to the collapsed building. Writing to all consultants and developer/contractors associated with the project on 44 B,C,D Gerrard Road, Ikoyi; and Listing more than 30 stakeholders relevant to the construction industry and the collapsed building, whose views, position papers and recommendations would be received and considered. Those that the Tribunal consider necessary to chat with would be invited.” Ayinde said the Tribunal’s mode of communication would be to brief the media through press releases as and when required, to ensure members of the public were aware of the conduct of the proceedings, calling for cooperation of the media, while expressing the belief that, “together with all stakeholders the problem would be solved on a permanent basis.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

