AKK Pipeline: GACN, NNPC to Engage States on Gas Usage

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Gas Aggregation Company of Nigeria (GACN) in conjunction with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and the Nasarawa State government have concluded plan to organise a business roundtable on the economic benefits of the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) gas pipeline project to host states.

The move was a follow-up to the 2021 Kano Gas Stakeholder’s Forum.

A statement from GACN’s Public Affairs Advisor, Ruqaiyah Saidu Abubakar, stated that the roundtable which was billed for November 25, 2021, would birth a Gas Supply MOU between NNPC, GACN, and Nasarawa State government involving multi-party joint working teams.

According to the statement: “A multi-parties team has already commenced gas commercialisation discussions with various state government representatives to determine the gas needs of AKK States for their priority projects.

“Consultations with key gas solution providers are ongoing to provide an end-to-end, high-level competitive and robust near-term gas supply plan to meet the gas requirement of the identified critical gas and power demand clusters, free trade zones, and industrial zone parks in the various states.”

The statement explained that GACN and NNPC have so far executed MOUs with Kano and Kaduna states while discussions with Kogi and Nasarawa states was at finalisation stage.

Furthermore, it stated that GACN and NNPC were collaborating with the Nasarawa State government to hold a Nasarawa Gas Business Roundtable engagement in Lafia on the 25th of November 2021.

