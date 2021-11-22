UK-based Save the Children Appoints Otedola Vice President

· Philanthropist elated, says giving the needy, children is greatest love of all

Chairman of Geregu Power Plc and renowned philanthropist, Mr. Femi Otedola, has been invited by the Save the Children Fund, a United Kingdom-based aid group, to join the prestigious club of the organisation’s Vice Presidents, in recognition of his philanthropic efforts to better the lives of children in Nigeria. This was disclosed in a statement yesterday.

Save the Children stated, “Mr. Femi Otedola’s addition to the Vice Presidents group is a testament to his long-standing support to the organisation. Since 2019, Mr. Femi Otedola has supported Save the Children’s programmes on the prevention and treatment of malnutrition and on advocating for access to quality education for Nigerian children, impacting over 6,000 children in the states of Adamawa, Borno, and Katsina.

“In November 2019, Mr Otedola hosted a Gala in Abuja where he made a personal donation of N5 billion.”

The statement revealed that Save the Children had been working in Nigeria since 2001, and was currently present in 13 states of the country.

Save the Children said, “It was one of the first organisations that responded to the humanitarian crisis in the North-east, reaching 1.2 million people since the start of our response.

“Since then, Save the Children is providing food assistance and protection services to more than 320,000 internally displaced children and families on a regular basis.”

It pointed out that Otedola’s global influence and rich experience of the African continent would advance Save the Children’s efforts in building sustainable partnerships with stakeholders across Africa to create more impact for children on the continent.

Responding to the appointment, Otedola said, “I am elated to be associated with the organisation. We have to save our children from all manner of challenges and deprivations. And giving to the needy, particularly children, is the greatest love of all.”

Save the Children’s Vice Presidents are a group of high-level supporters and critical friends of the organisation, actively involved in advancing the work of Save the Children, through advocacy, volunteerism, introductions, and philanthropy.

Save the Children works in 120 countries around the world in both humanitarian and development settings.

It was established in the United Kingdom in 1919 to improve the lives of children through better education, health care, and economic opportunities, as well as providing emergency aid in natural disasters, war, and other conflicts.

After a century, which it celebrated in 2019, it is now a global movement made up of 29 national member organisations, which work in 120 countries.

The organisation promotes policy changes to gain more rights for young people, especially by enforcing the UN Declaration of the Rights of the Child.

It assists children through coordinated emergency relief efforts, helping to protect children from the post effects of war and violence. It has a general consultative status in the United Nations Economic and Social Council.

The organisation works in partnership with philanthropists, governments, the United Nations, and other non-governmental organisation (NGOs) in pursuit of its global mandate to support children and their families in crisis and to ensure children are given opportunities to learn, survive and enjoy a protective environment so that they can reach their full potential in life.

