Senator Bassey Wants FG to Establish Six New Special Hospitals

Bassey Inyang in Calabar

The Chairman of the Cross River State Caucus in the National Assembly, Senator Gershom Bassey, wants the federal government to establishment six special hospitals, one in each of the six geopolitical zones of the country.

Bassey who is the representative of the Southern Senatorial District in the National Assembly said if special hospitals are established they would boost healthcare delivery, and promote medical tourism into Nigeria.

Speaking through a phone interview on Sunday, Bassey said the Navy Reference Hospital in Calabar, recently established by the federal government, is just one of the special hospitals he is referring to.

The senator said that the time has come for Nigeria to lift the country’s health sector to international standards.

The senator said he does not subscribe to the idea of banning political office holders, including the president from going abroad for medical treatment as a way of boosting our health system, saying “It is unconstitutional, however, I would expect that if facilities are available and meet international standards then all leaders starting with whoever is the sitting President would lead by example by patronising such facilities.”

The senator also spoke more on the Navy Hospital and the need to adequately fund the hospital. He said: “We can make it the equivalent of the Walter Reed Hospital in the United States. This is the hospital all us, presidents use exclusively. So, with the situation with some of our top government officials it could stem the tide of medical tourism….

“I am wondering if the hospital is part of the Navy budget or part of the Ministry of Health budget or is it being run as a Public Private Partnership (PPP)? Because I have had cause to take people there, and from the gate of the hospital to where you have operation, and all is fantastic and it is one of the best in Nigeria that I have been to. My question is, are we watching out and providing funding for that hospital because it needs to be supported, funded and encouraged.”

