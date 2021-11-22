Residents Stunned over Lifeless Body on Electricity Pole

James Sowole in Abeokuta

Residents of Kobape area of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, were stunned yesterday following the sight of the lifeless body of a yet-to-be identified man hanging among wires on electricity pole.

Residents of the community said nobody knew when or why the man decided to climb the pole, as he was not an official of an electricity generating or distribution company.

While some said the man must have climbed the pole to commit suicide by getting himself electrocuted, others were of the opinion that he might be on a mission to steal cables.

“We woke up this morning to see the corpse of a man on the electricity pole. The death of the man is mysterious. We didn’t know how he died. Maybe he wanted to commit suicide or he wanted to steal cables, only God knows,” a source said anonymously.

The Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, has confirmed the incident to journalists, alleging that the man had attempted to steal electricity cables, dispelling rumour that he was on a suicide mission.

According to him, “The man climbed the pole, possibly he wanted steal the wires. I don’t think he wanted to commit suicide, because he has cut some of the wires. If he wanted to commit suicide, he only needed to climb the pole and hold the naked wire. But, according to the information at my disposal, he has cut some of the wires. Maybe there was sudden power supply when he was cutting the cables.”

The police spokesperson revealed that the corpse has been removed by the police, adding that the case is still being investigated.

