Conte Wins First Premier League Game In Charge of Spurs

Antonio Conte secured his first Premier League win in charge of Tottenham as Spurs staged an impressive second-half comeback to beat struggling Leeds 2-1 last night.

The hosts failed to manage a single shot on or off target in a lacklustre opening 45 minutes with the determined visitors by far the better side.

Kalvin Phillips had an early free kick saved by Hugo Lloris and Adam Forshaw drove just wide before Leeds opened the scoring as half time approached when Daniel James stabbed in Jack Harrison’s excellent cross.

There were some boos from the home fans as Tottenham left the pitch for the break, but Conte’s side were much improved after the restart, twice hitting the woodwork early on.

First, Harry Kane – anonymous in the first half – broke clear of the defence and his powerful low effort squirmed under Illan Meslier and hit the base of the upright before Song Heung-min’s heavily-deflected strike hit the crossbar.

The equaliser arrived just before the hour mark when Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg curled into the far corner after good work by Lucas Moura.

Tottenham kept up the pressure and the turnaround was complete in the 69th minute when Eric Dier’s free-kick deflected off the wall and onto the post, but Sergio Reguilon was there to poke in the rebound and score his first Premier League goal for Spurs.

The home side then closed out the game to secure a win that moves them up to seventh, four points off the top four.

Leeds, meanwhile, remain 17th and just two points above the relegation zone.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

