Bandits Kill Four Farmers in Fresh Attack on Katsina Community

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Four farmers have been killed by bandits in Barawa community in Batagarawa Local Government Area of Katsina State following fresh onslaught on the community by the bandits.

The bandits, according to the residents, stormed the community on Sunday night at about 9pm and started shooting sporadically where they killed the victims on the spot.

One of the residents, Sefiyanu Umar, who confirmed the invasion to THISDAY on Monday in the community, said the bandits injured three other persons in the area.

He said: “The bandits attacked our community yesterday (Sunday). They didn’t kidnap anyone but killed four people including three men and an elderly woman. They also wounded three persons and rustled 300 animals.

“We buried the four people killed by the bandits this morning (Monday). They looted all the shops in the community and robbed one Malam Bello Musa of N400,000”.

Confirming the incident to journalists, the state Commissioner for Sports and Social Development, Sani Danlami, said the state government has provided relief materials to the families of those killed and those injured.

He said: “We had donated N50,000 each to those injured, while N50,000 and bags of rice have also been provided to the families of those killed”.

