Tinubu, Kalu Hold Private Meeting in Abuja

Deji Elumoye in Abuja and Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The National Leader of the All Progressive’s Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu yesterday visited the Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, at his Asokoro, Abuja residence.

Tinubu was said to have arrived Kalu’s residence at about 4.25pm to the warm embrace of his host before going into a private meeting at one of the living rooms in Kalu’s one-storey duplex home.

Before the commencement of the closed-door meeting, Kalu expressed his gratitude to God for the speedy recovery of Tinubu who returned to Nigeria on October 8 from London, the United Kingdom, where he underwent knee surgery.

Though details of their meeting appears sketchy as at press time but it might not be unconnected with political developments in the country especially the 2023 Presidential elections.

The duo refused to talk to the media at the end of their meeting.

Tinubu’s visit came amid talks that both men are eyeing the 2023 Presidential poll to succeed incumbent President Buhari in May, 2023

Both men served as former Governors of their respective states at the beginning of the Fourth Republic from 1999 to 2007While Tinubu was a former Senator in the ill fated Third Republic, Kalu is the current Senator representing Abia North Senatorial District in the 9th Senate.

The Volunteers for Tinubu 2023 Media Roundtable Steering Committee was inaugurated in Benin City yesterday with a call on Nigerians to make Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu their choice as President

At the inauguration, the Chairman of the 10-man Steering Committee for Tinubu in Edo, Razaq Bello-Osagie said the call became necessary because the man Tinubu, represents leadership powered by vision and unrepentantly commitment for development.

He also called on the media to set the agenda for the 2023 general election with a view to removing boundaries of tribe and sentiment with the aim of canvassing for issue based campaign.

He said: “What we are doing is the hunger for the average person in Nigeria to see the sterling qualities of the former Lagos State Governor as a man who has demonstrated that democracy is the way to go right from the NADECO days till now.”

“Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu is a political colossus, a Czar in politics and a man who has demonstrated the new definition of what democracy should be, and so should be giving opportunity to build the country especially in the area of security and economy with a common objective to restore and integrate our country among comity of nations as well as to see that the quality of lives of our people improve.”

Earlier, Convener of the media roundtable, Adetutu Owolabi in her welcome remark, noted that the objective behind the Tinubu project is for the people to make informed choice of him as the most qualified in the 2023 presidential election.

“We are a group of Nigerians, who share the vision of Tinubu becoming the president come 2023. The group views are issue based devoid of mudslinging. In other words, moving from the traditional method of campaign of calumny to the ability of the contestant.”

