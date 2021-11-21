The New Private Lifestyle of Nasiru Danu

HighLife

There is a time for everything: a time to soar like a crane and a time to live like a badger. This is a wisdom that applies to all and sundry, including the Dan Amana Dutse, Alhaji Nasiru Haladu Danu. For the reputable businessman, the time to live like a badger is now.

Crouching, goes the old Chinese proverb, does not always suggest fatigue or retirement. Sometimes, it is a preparatory step to jump. This might be the case for Danu who has kept out of the public eye for some time now. More specifically, Danu started living under the radar when it became obvious that he had caught the ire of some very mischievous individuals or political groups.

Folks would recall that Danu has not enjoyed a prolonged period of respite since the start of 2021. He has been hopping from one libellous accusation to another. The most recent of these accusations came on the heels of President Muhammadu Buhari’s brief stay in the United States. There were reports that Danu had hustled up a few individuals to proclaim their support for the president, there in New York.

The report further claimed that Danu had allegedly paid the pro-Buhari protesters (who numbered over 50) $50 for every hour they chanted their appreciation of the president’s many good works. As damning as this allegation was, the one that came before was worse.

Needless to say, that matter was a big mess. Somehow, it was resolved with Danu preserving his dignity—although some folks have said that not much of it was left after he had been thoroughly rubbished by the allegations.

Overall, Danu’s insistence on living off the grid is no big surprise. Anybody else would have done the same after they have been thrown into a grinder of accusations and borne the censure of the entire country.

