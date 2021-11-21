Exceptional Doctor: From Medicine to Radio Station, Babatunde Okewale Floats St. Ives Property

HighLife

Some are born to greatness. Others have greatness thrust upon them. Considering the life and achievements of Dr Babatunde Okewale, one more line should be added to this aphorism: some befriend greatness along the way. And that is really the case with Okewale, the renowned fertility physician. From hospital wards to radio stations, the man has dominated. Now that real estate has caught his attention, will Okewale bring his innate grasp of excellence to board again?

In Nigeria, when it comes to issues of conception and fertility, Okewale is anyone’s first mention and best bet. As a consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist trained in the United Kingdom, there is much to be said about Okewale’s medical practice. The fact that he has been actively sharing and loosening the burdens of families battling with infertility for over 30 years says something about the happy doctor.

When it comes to Okewale, one is tempted to insist that talent is the determinant of success and prestige. After all, besides building the now-esteemed St. Ives Specialist Hospital in 1996, Okewale also founded WFM 91.7, the first radio station for women and families in Nigeria.

Thanks to his dedication to the problem of infertility, Okewale has been credited with big wins such as setting the pace for the health of women and children, particularly concerning In-vitro Fertilization (IVF). The birth of over 2,000 babies (through IVF) has been ascribed to Okewale’s skilled and committed practice. At least, Okewale was still operating within his domain.

Recently, Okewale decided to make a new move. According to those in the know, the exceptional doctor made plans to extend his vision and interests to the property market. And he has started pulling in resources to set up the first block of business in Lagos.

Then again, that’s a man of vision for you. When he committed himself to fertility matters and thought of using the radio to help the world, many could not see how he would achieve anything. Now, he has. Perhaps, something huge is truly on the horizon for Lagosians and Nigerians, thanks to Okewale’s new venture.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

