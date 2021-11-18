Baobab Emerges MSME Microfinance Bankof the Year

Baobab Microfinance Bank has emerged winner of the MSME Microfinance Bank of the Year at the 2021 Banking and Financial Institutions Awards (BAFI) held over the weekend in Lagos.

Baobab MFB clinched the prize for its extremely successful ability to stand out from the competition in the areas of offering tailored-made financial support to MSME in Nigeria.

In a well-attended ceremony comprising of Bank CEOs, captains of Financial Institutions, and Professional Bodies, Baobab MFB beat off stiff competitions from other microfinance banks in the award category.

BAFI Awards organized by Businessday Media has been running since 2002, is adjudged one of Nigeria’s most rigorous, prestigious, and transparent award ceremony for the Banking/Financial sector.

Speaking on the award, Managing Director and CEO of Baobab Nigeria, Dr. Kazeem Olarenwaju said: “The strong demand for our products and services by MSME in Nigeria is being rewarded as we have invested heavily in making access to loans easy for the customers. Our goal is to become the No 1 Microfinance Bank in Nigeria and Africa and that is why we are constantly building our capacity, technology, and products to provide relevant and unique financial solutions for Micro and SME businesses.”

Kazeem, noted that it has taken the visionary leadership of the Board and Management of the bank and the dedication of the exceptional people, working across the organization, to deliver the successes for which Baobab Nigeria is now being rewarded. We are aware the expectation of the award is for us to do more, we are poised to unleash the potentials of all willing entrepreneurs in Nigeria.

Baobab MFB Nigeria also recently emerged as the winner of the International Standard Excellence Award for the Most Reliable SME Support Bank for 2021 by the World Quality Alliance.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

