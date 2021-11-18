ABUAD Deserves Tourist Centre Designation in Ekiti, Says Ex-Lawmaker

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

Former member of the House of Representatives, Hon Bimbo Daramola, has declared that the unique architectural designs and state-of-the- art facilities of the Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti (ABUAD) qualify it as a tourist centre where students and other Nigerians could have memorable scholastic expedition.

Daramola lauded the huge interventions of Chief Afe Babalola (SAN) in the areas of education and health as manifested in ABUAD and ABUAD’s multisystem hospital.

The former lawmaker, who is the convener of the Nigeria Skits Industry Awards (NSIA) initiative, made these remarks after a tour of the massive investments in the two facilities yesterday.

He, therefore, called on the Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, and the state House of Assembly to accord due recognition to the elder statesman by setting aside a special day to be celebrated as ‘Are Babalola Inspiration Day’.

The promoter of One United Africa initiative also hinted that a visit to ABUAD would certainly change any wrong notion about the legal icon and what he stands for, adding: “I am a fastidious person about the need to build our society on enduring values, one of which is due recognition for whoever has earned it; to me, this is an elixir for great inspiration.”

Daramola explained that the recognition would go a long way in acknowledging and appreciating the selfless service of the Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) to humanity.

He explained that “students should go there on excursion of the facilities at both the hospital and the university among others to see for themselves. This will be a symbolic frontal raising a generation on a society whose building block will include the virtue of selflessness and service to mankind, where we consciously raise more selfless people who care for others.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

