Alaghodaro 2021: Nosak, Gladtrico, Others Parade Gains in Manufacturing, Infrastructure Devt

Indigenous business conglomerate, Nosak Group and engineering services company, Gladtrico International Limited, at the Alaghodaro Summit, reeled gains from Governor Godwin Obaseki’s sustained efforts at supporting businesses and encouraging private enterprise.

The Alaghodaro Summit, in its fifth edition, is organised yearly to mark the anniversary of Governor Obaseki in office and showcases the progress being recorded in transforming the state into an investment haven.

The Summit, which took place between November 12 and 14 with the theme, “Edo of our dreams: building a sustainable future,” brought together captains of industry, top public and private sector players, interests groups, among others.

Chairman, Marketing and Branding Sub-Committee, Alaghodaro 2021, Crusoe Osagie, who spoke to journalists in Benin City, said firms at the event are impressed with the government’s investment in all sectors of the state, which has ensured the provision of adequate infrastructure and the right incentives to drive productivity and improve livelihoods of residents.

According to him, “The just-concluded Alaghodaro Summit was yet another roll call of the transformative and impactful projects and policies by the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led state government to help businesses expand and increase productivity, as big-ticket players in Edo State’s economy, notably Nosak Group, Gladtrico International Ltd. and Presco Plc, among others, took turns to parade gains of these efforts, especially in infrastructure development, as well as the manufacturing and industrial sectors.

“We have made the state more conducive for a lot of businesses to thrive, even as we pursue reforms to ensure a strong and vibrant productive sector, and these companies benefit from our reforms in education, investment promotion, infrastructure and energy, which we have implemented in the last five years.”

Osagie further stated, “On the back of the government’s effort at making Edo an industrial hub for oil palm plantation and production, the Nosak Group acquired 13,000 hectares for oil palm plantation, and ventured into ethanol production with the cultivation of 10,000 hectares for cultivation of cassava in the state.

“Gladtrico International Ltd. is not left out on the list of beneficiaries as they have leveraged on the government’s infrastructural development drive to advance the company’s expansion and drive productivity.”

“With this year’s Alaghodaro, these firms are even more optimistic and are hopeful of better opportunities for big-ticket investors and other businesses in the state,” he noted.

