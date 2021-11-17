Again, Gunmen Invade Niger Villages, Kill One, Kidnap 63 Others

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Barely 48 hours after bandits raided some communities in Munya Local Government Area of Niger State, gunmen in the early hours of Wednesday invaded Zagzaga community in the same local government .

No fewer than 63 villagers were reportedly kidnapped in the latest incident, while one person was killed and many others injured by the gunmen.

THISDAY learnt that among those kidnapped is the wife of the village head and sons of the councillor representing Zagzaga ward.

It was also learnt that two local vigilante and some youths who tried to repel the attack were also among those injured.

According to an eyewitness, the gunmen stormed the community at about 1 a.m. Wednesday and started shooting indiscriminately thereby creating panic in the village and in the confusion that ensued, the 63 villagers including the wife of the village head were abducted.

The eyewitness said the gunmen also went on a looting spree breaking the houses of the villagers and making away with valuable items found.

He said the women among those kidnapped, were forced to carry the looted items to a place where the bandits must have kept their vehicles.

It was learnt that men of the local vigilante were unable to overpower the gunmen because of their numerical strength and superior firepower.

The eyewitness said calls were made to the security base at Sarkin-Pawa for assistance, but till the time the gunmen disappeared with their victims and stolen goods, there was no response from the security post.

The political leadership of the local government, THISDAY gathered, went into an emergency security meeting in Sarkin-Pawa Wednesday morning to fashion out the way out of the incessant attacks by gunmen in the area.

The Secretary of the local government, Mr James Jagaba, when contacted on phone, confirmed the incident and the number of people missing, “who we believe are with the gunmen”.

Jagaba also confirmed that one person was killed and many others injured, adding that the vigilante in the area are not well equipped to counter the gunmen.

Asked if a report has been made to the state government, he answered in the affirmative, saying: “This type of report has become a regular occurrence. There is hardly a week that we don’t experience this type of thing and reports are usually made.”

On Monday, scores of bandits invaded Kachiwe, Old Kabula and other communities in the same area during which some houses and a motorcycle were reportedly burnt by gunmen.

The Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Ibrahim Ahmed Matane, when contacted, confirmed the incident but said he was yet to get the details of the attack.

Matane stated that government and security agencies would promptly take action to address the situation, insisting that the gunmen could be fleeing from the ongoing military operations in Kaduna and Zamfara States.

