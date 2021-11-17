2023: Middle Belt Clerics Insist on United Nigeria, Restate Call for Power Shift to Zone

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Christians and Islamic clerics from the Middle Belt of Nigeria Wednesday restated their belief in the continued unity of Nigeria as an indivisible nation, while reiterating their support for the zone to produce the next president.

The cleric said that Benue state business mongul, Moses Ayom, remains their best option as the next president.

In a communique issued by the North Central Inter- Faith Clerics Council of Nigeria at their meeting held in Abuja Wednesday, the Middle Belt clerics said, “we believe in the unity and progress of Nigeria as one entity under God.

“We commend the efforts of the current Government of President Muhammadu Buhari especially in the areas of the fight against corruption and rapid infrastructural development which are key foundational factors for a lasting economic development.

“We believe there is a need for other parts of Nigeria to consider our call for the North Central to produce the next president of Nigeria in order to promote fairness and equity

“We believe in the ability of Mr. Moses Ayom (Dan Nigeria) to build on the foundation laid by President Buhari to move Nigeria Forward.

“We call on all other Nigerians, both Christians, Muslims and adherents of other faith to rise up and subscribe to the agitation for the call on Mr. Moses Ayom to not only contest the presidency but to support him to win as this will guarantee both the regional, religious, economic and age balance in the quest to move Nigeria forward.”

The clerics described Ayom as a detribalized, incorruptible, young and entrepreneurial Nigerian who has distinguished himself rising, from grass to grace through unbridled hardwork and commitment to the Nigerian spirit.

Justifying their support for Ayom, the clerics said. “This action from both the Christian and Muslim clerics is most commendable and creates a synergy between the two religions for equity, Justice and peace which the founders of the two religions promoted from the beginning. We see this action as the long awaited synergy behind a contestant that represents peace and religious equity which is needed to quell the insecurity we are experiencing in our country today.”

They stressed that their step to their mind would balance the injustice and bias created in the national politics especially as it borders on the occupation of the presidency seat where only the North Central has neither occupied the democratic presidential or vice presidential seats like all other zones since the advent of the first republic.

The communique was signed for the Islamic clerics by Danladi Ibrahim – Niger State, Imam Yakubu Musa – Katsina State. Imam Abubakar Musa – Plateau State. Imam Idris Musa – Benue State, Imam Aliyu Rabiu Lawal – Nasarrawa State, Imam Ahmad Abdullah – Benue State. Imam Muhammed Salisu – Niger State, and Imam and Mallam Mai Umar – Borno State

It was signed for the council of Middle Belt Bishops by Arch Bishop Edward .C. Williams. Bishop David Usman, Bishop Emmanuel Jayeola, Bishop Olufemi Babalola, Dr. Prophet Sina Abimbola, Bishop Jeremiah Otubor., Bishop Festus Happiness Onyemachi. Bishop Dr. Emeka Theodore Nwizugbo, Bishop Timothy Cheren and Bishop Adams Abel Kings.

