Mopa Community Tasks Bello Over Grading of Traditional Rulers

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The people of Mopa community in Kogi State have appealed to the state Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello to review and correct the ‘unintentional exclusion’ of Mopa community from the recently announced grading of traditional rulers in the state.

In their appeal letter written by the Mopa Welfare Society dated October 29, 2021, and signed by Mr. Dele Aluko, they stated that they want to bring to the attention of the governor the unusual and unanticipated exclusion of their royal fathers from the just pronounced grading and upgrading by the state government.

The Society traced the historical antecedents of Mopa traditional institutions, describing Mopa Kingdom as having a formal structure of traditional rulers, which has been existing ‘from time immemorial’. They noted that Mopa is a combination of pre-existing communities (Odole and Iloke), each of which had their own traditional rulers. These traditional stools still exist till this day, but are yet to be graded by the state government. They also observed that the predecessors of the current Elulu (Oba) of Mopa exercised authority, dating back to the colonial era over the entire Yagbaland.

In addition, Mopa Kingdom has an illustrious and enviable track record of sincere, loyal and committed support and contributions of its people to the growth and development of the state and even Nigeria at large.

In a previous letter dated July 20, 2020, and submitted through the chairman of the Mopamuro Traditional Council, a formal request was made for the grading and upgrading of deserving Mopa traditional rulers. This letter also traced the rich historical antecedents of Mopa’s traditional institutions.

While the Obas of Odole and Iloke had responsibility for their respective domains, the Balogun of Mopa was the third in command to the Elulu of Mopa and had responsibility for securing, protecting and projecting the culture and tradition of the people. The second in command to the Elulu was the Shaaba or Otunba.

Despite this illustrious history and organised structure, Mopa Kingdom currently has only one first class traditional ruler (Oba). The letter traced this situation to the erroneous failure of the Sheikh Abdulkadir Chieftaincy Review Committee established by former state Governor, Ibrahim Idris, to grade those titles because they were vacant at the time. It was asserted that vacancy does not rob a traditional title of its status.

