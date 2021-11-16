Buhari Flays Killing of 15 People by Bandits in Sokoto

Says perpetrators will not go unpunished

Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the recent killings of 15 people in Goronyo and Illela Local Government Areas of Sokoto State.

The president, in a reaction to the incident on Tuesday by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, stated particularly that: “This needless and mindless violence against innocent people cannot go unpunished.”

President Buhari warned that the persistent and unprovoked violence against unarmed civilians must be met with fierce response by the government.

He reassured Nigerians that his administration will not abandon them to their fate in the face of this existential challenge caused by banditry.

The president further stressed that the federal government will not tolerate a situation where criminals deprive the people of their means of livelihoods and turn them into beggars and refugees.

“The bandits are living in a fool’s paradise if they believe that they can’t be crushed. The criminals cannot be lucky always; they will ultimately meet their Waterloo. Evil cannot triumph over good no matter how long it takes,” he said.

According to him, more military hardwares are being procured for use by the armed forces while security surveillance is also being beefed up across the country.

He said: “We are taking delivery of military equipment to improve the capacity of our security forces to effectively deal with this issue.

“Our military is also deploying advanced technology to enhance surveillance and related operations to locate and crush these criminals and enemies of our common humanity.”

