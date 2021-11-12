Unchained Vibes Honours Eedris Abdulkareem, Mulls Artistic Freedom

Yinka Olatunbosun

One of Nigeria’s earliest hip-hop heavyweights, Eedris Abdulkareeem was honoured recently as the first Freedom Vibes’ Artist of the month in recognition of his over two decades of courageous activism and advocacy for democratic governance in Nigeria through conscious music.

The emotion-filled moments at Freedom Park, Lagos saw veteran Nollywood actor Hilda Dokubo present the award on behalf of Unchained Vibes Africa with accolades and goodwill messages from the Director, PEN America’s Artists at Risk Connection Julie Trebault and Unchained Vibes Africa’s Palesa Sibiya from South Africa.

While presenting the award, Dokubo recalled the sacrifices made by Eedris in 2004 which paved way for the respect that Nigerian musicians currently enjoy today.

At the session moderated by culture activist, Jahman Anikulapo titled “Artistic Freedom of Expression,’’ artists were urged on defending their fundamental rights. It was fitting to have conversations on freedom inside the former colonial prison walls.

Dokubo led the discussion with her advice for artists not to make themselves political tools but drivers of social change.

“As an artist, your business is not just to entertain but to educate and inspire change,’’ she said.

In January 2020, the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) reportedly ordered cinemas nationwide to stop showing a movie, ‘SugarRush.’ It was widely believed that the movie was suspended because of the depiction of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as an incompetent organization. Also, the Milkmaid movie was subjected to several edits. Eventually, 24 minutes were removed from the original cut.

Dr Pure, an on-air-personality and rapper, born Saifullah Ibrahim joined the conversation with concerns on how tribalism in Nigeria trivialises his memory of racism. He also frowned on the culture of censorship that places limit on the themes what artists can explore in their works.

“When you rap about drug and sex they want you to stop. Restricting us is making us want to do more and to think outside the box. We need to stop the mentality of tribalism because together we are a weapon,” he said.

The Executive Producer, Unchained Vibes Africa, Ayodele Ganiu remarked that “all these restrictions have created an atmosphere of fear for many artists and has fostered self-censorship, a practice that has undermined and continued to undermine democracy and rule of law in Nigeria.’’

Ade Bantu, Founder, Afropolitan Vibes blamed the situation on the trauma of military dictatorship and unresolved issues occasioned by the civil war. He encouraged older artists to embrace and guide new artists to build a mutually beneficial relationship. He explained why artists need to protect their integrity.

“If you sing for politicians, you lose credibility. Artists have been largely compromised,’’ he said.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

