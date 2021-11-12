Qatar, China Southern Sign MoU to Enhance Connectivity

Qatar Airways and China Southern Airlines have signed a joint Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), confirming a significant expansion of the existing codeshare agreement, and outlining greater benefits and more seamless connections between the two partners.

The comprehensive MoU, signed by Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, and China Southern Airlines President and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Han Wensheng, builds upon the existing codeshare agreement signed by the airlines in December 2019.

As part of the collaboration, all future flights between China and Qatar would be codeshared, allowing passengers to benefit from seamless connecting flights. The closer cooperation will also provide greater customer benefits, including increased joint lounge access and a soon-to-be confirmed enhanced frequent flyer agreement. In addition, the two airlines agreed to support the growth of Beijing’s Daxing International Airport, into a leading international aviation hub for both passenger and cargo services.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “This is the latest chapter in the story of our airline’s continued journey to provide an enhanced and seamless customer experience for passengers travelling via our two hubs of Hamad International Airport, the new Beijing Daxing International Airport and Guangzhou BaiyunInternational Airport.

“We look forward to further deepening our close relationship with China Southern Airlines and explore even greater opportunities for collaboration in the years to come. Passengers can travel with confidence knowing that Qatar Airways is committed to safety, and our 5-stars COVID-19 safety rating is a testament to our efforts to remain the leading global airline for biosafety.”

China Southern Airlines President and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Han Wensheng, said: “As the largest airline in China, the strategic cooperation between China Southern Airlines and Qatar Airways will provide global passengers with expanded travel options and an exceptional travel experience. Our collaboration will also lay a solid foundation for the development of Beijing Daxing International Airport into a global aviation hub.”

The expanded codeshare agreement is the latest development in Qatar Airways programme of strengthening strategic cooperation between key global airlines, which has already seen partnerships with American Airlines, JetBlue, Alaska Airlines, Oman Air and RwandaAir in recent months.

