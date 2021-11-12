INEC Presents Certificate of Return to Soludo

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has presented the certificate of return to Prof. Chukwuma Soludo as the winner of the Anambra State governorship election which was held on November 6 and 9.

The presentation took place at the INEC office in Awka, the Anambra State capital. His deputy, Dr Onyekachi Ibezim, was also presented his certificate of return.

Soludo was the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) which is currently ruling the state with Governor Willie Obiano.

He won 19 of the 21 local governments areas including Ihiala Local Government Area which had its own election done on Monday.

Soludo polled 112,229 votes, thereby defeating his closest rivals, Valentine Ozigbo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 53,807 votes; Senator Andy Uba of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who got 43,285 votes and Ifeanyi Ubah of the Young Progressive Party (YPP) who polled 21,261 votes.

Party members, who trooped out to celebrate the former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, have headed to Isuofia, his country home to continue the celebration.

