Ayra Starr Joins Spotify EQUAL Music Programme

Mavin female artist Ayra Starr is the latest to join Spotify’s EQUAL Music Programme. The music streaming platform recently unveiled her as the EQUAL Africa Artist of the Month.

The 19-year-old singer’s burgeoning music career gained popularity following the release of her smash hit, ‘Bloody Samaritan’, from her debut studio album ’19 and Dangerous’. Her charismatic music style is daring and undaunted– impacting and empowering people, especially those who need encouragement.

She is one of Nigeria’s most promising new voices and exudes confidence in her songs, joining Gen-Z artists who are pioneering the kind of sound that younger audiences are leaning towards.

Spotify EQUAL aims to foster gender equality in music and provide a platform to highlight influential female creators.

“Our aim with the EQUAL programme is to create a space on the platform that allows us to solely amplify the work of female creators,” says Spotify’s Head of Music for Sub-Saharan Africa, Phiona Okumu. “Ayra represents the rise of new-age female artists whose creativity and determination breaks barriers between genres.

She possesses the boldness and swagger that we’re used to seeing from pop artists but has an edge that feels symbolic of the listening habits of Gen-Zers. We aim to amplify more confident female voices like hers through EQUAL.”

“It feels good to be a part of the generation that is changing the narrative and being appreciated for our contribution to society, irrespective of the sector and age,” says Ayra Starr.

As the latest artist to join the EQUAL Music Programme, Ayra Starr will also feature on Spotify’s Times Square billboard in New York and her breakout hit, ‘Bloody Samaritan’, will lead the EQUAL Africa playlist and feature on the EQUAL Global playlist.

