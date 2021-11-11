NCC Takes Consumer Rights Awareness Campaign to University of Benin

Adibe Emenyonu

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) at the weekend, took it’s consumers enlightenment campaign to students of the Univsrsity of Benin (UNIBEN), on how to understand their rights and role about the telecom industry

The telecom regulatory body in the programme tagged: “Telecom Campus Conversation”, with a theme: “Telecom Consumer Rights Awareness; The Role of Students,” said the NCC targeted on creating awareness for students to know their rights and roles in the telecom industry.

In her welcome address, Assistant Director, Consumer Affairs Bureau Nigerian Communications Commission, Mrs. Mostura Aruna, said the programme is one of the various consumer-centred initiatives of the commission targeted at creating awareness for students of tertiary institutions on their rights and obligations as telecom consumers, as well as sensitizing them on several initiatives put in place for the purpose of “Consumer Protection and Empowerment.”

Also, the NCC Director of Consumers Affairs, Dr Efosa Idehen, said “The programme was created for students awareness about their rights and role.The project was launched in 2020, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the maiden edition took place at the University of Abuja a week ago, while the second edition is taking place at the University of Benin.”

In the course of the awareness, the students were enlightened on the need for SIM registration and the importance of SIM linkage with National Identification Number (NIN).

Idehen said the regulatory agency has various means mapped out to educate consumers on their rights including “Market Discussion” for market people, ‘Students Conversation” for students, “NYSC Conversation” for corpers.

Others he noted, includes, “Professional Conversation ” for professionals in various fields and “Village Square” an online programme

He also emphasized, the need for cyber security as various numbers have been dedicated for different purposes were called out to students.

Students were also rewarded with recharge cards from different network providers given out.

