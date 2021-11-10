School Director Tasks Parents on Positive Engagement with School

Uchechukwu Nnaike

The Director of Studies, Starfield College, Lagos, Mr. Chris Eigbe, has urged parents to always engage their children’s schools positively, as both parties are working towards a common goal.

He said this at the recent 18th valedictory service for 79 graduands of the 2020/21 session.

As first-line teachers, he said parents should instill in their children certain qualities that will enable them to succeed.

Eigbe stated that the school recently held a parent teacher conference with the theme ‘Striving for Excellence: the Parental Interface’, where parents were taught positive ways of engaging the school.

He said parents should give their children proper home training; they should learn to resolve issues at school without involving their children.

He also urged parents to participate in all school activities, as this creates harmony between home and school.

He advised parents to teach their children social skills, saying that strong relationships are required for success.

The director said the school also engages in regular profiling of students, in partnership with parents, to analyse their strength and weakness. He said the activity helps to strengthen the strength and limit the weakness.

To ensure academic excellence, he said the school introduced the DOS Project tagged no child is left behind.

He said through differentiated teaching, every child is taught at his own pace.

In her remarks, the school Principal, Mrs. Sara Oyinloye, emphasised acquisition of social skills like using manners, sharing, listening, cooperating, respecting personal space, among others.

“A child with quality education without manners is not a completely developed child,” she said.

She advised the graduands to always read because they want to be informed, not because they are to write an exam or test.

It is your investment in knowledge that empowers you for unusual accomplishments,” she said.

The event featured the presentation of certificates and prizes to outstanding graduands. There were also various musical renditions and cultural dance by students.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

