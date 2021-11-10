NBA: Curry Scores 50 as Warriors Beat Hawks

Stephen Curry scored 50 points and had 10 assists to help the Golden State Warriors beat the Atlanta Hawks 127-113 for their fifth straight win in the American NBA.

The Hawks led by 15 points in the second quarter before the Warriors outscored them 41-20 in the third, 18 of which came from Curry.

The 33-year-old added 10 assists to give him his first double-double in a 50-point game.

Guard Trae Young scored a team-high 28 points for the Hawks.

Curry, who had been held to 20 or fewer points in four consecutive games, finished 14-for-28 from the field, nine-for-19 on three-point attempts and 13-for-13 at the foul line as the Western Conference leaders improved their record to 9-1.

The two-time MVP became just the third player in Warriors history to hit 50 points and 10 assists in the same game after Wilt Chamberlain and Rick Barry, while it was the 10th 50-point game of Curry’s career.

DeMar DeRozan scored 28 points as the Chicago Bulls ended the Brooklyn Nets’ five-game winning streak with an impressive 118-95 victory.

DeRozan hit 10 of 20 shots as he contributed at least 25 points for the fifth game in a row.

The Los Angeles Lakers returned to winning ways as Anthony Davis scored six of his 32 points in overtime to secure a 126-123 win against the Charlotte Hornets.

Carmelo Anthony netted 29 points off the bench while Russell Westbrook had a triple-double with 17 points, 12 rebounds and 14 assists as the Lakers won for the first time since losing star player LeBron James to an abdominal injury.

Nikola Jokic had 25 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists for his first triple-double of the season but was ejected late in the game as the Denver Nuggets saw off the Miami Heat 113-96.

Nuggets centre Jokic reacted angrily to a foul by Markieff Morris and that led to both players being ejected.

Cameron Payne scored a joint career-best 24 points off the bench to help the Phoenix Suns beat the Sacramento Kings 109-104 for their fifth successive win.

The Dallas Mavericks cruised past the New Orleans Pelicans with a 108-92 win, while Ja Morant scored 33 as the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 125-118 in overtime and Julius Randle hit 31 to lift the New York Knicks to a 103-96 win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

