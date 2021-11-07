Collation Officers Say Elections Marred by Violence in Ihiala, Orumba North Result Signed Under Duress

By David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Saturday’s governorship election in Anambra State failed to hold in Ihiala and Orumba North local government areas.

The collation officer for Ihiala who appeared before the state returning officer at the Anambra State headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission said election was marred in Ihiala by violence.

Also, in Orumba North, the Collation officer, Dr Michael though produced a signed result sheet, with results collated by him, he stated that he signed it under duress. He said some political thugs in connivance with the Electoral Officer that was supposed to work with him.

He said, “I signed the result, but I do not believe in it because I did it under duress. I was tear-gassed, and my life was threatened.”

