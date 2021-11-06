Police Sergeant Kills Colleague Over Minor Argument

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

A police sergeant identified as Governor Akpos yesterday stabbed his cousin, Yerins Sapele, who was also a police sergeant to death over what eyewitnesses described as a minor disagreement in the Edepie area of Bayelsa State.

According to friends of the two policemen, the cousins attended a marriage ceremony at a popular hotel along INEC Road in Yenagoa metropolis, where they had a minor argument over a joke the deceased cracked on the table they were seated.

It was learnt that Akpos who was said to be short tempered didn’t feel happy about the joke and reacted angrily to the joke in a violent manner.

According to sources, they both engaged in fisticuffs, but friends stepped in and settled the two policemen. It was further gathered that after the problem between the two policemen was settled, the two brothers left the venue with the belief that they were going to their separate homes.

According to our source, Akpos instead of going home, trailed his cousin Yerins to a secluded place and stabbed him with a dagger on the left part of the ribs which killed him instantly.

Background investigation revealed that both Akpos and Yerins are cousins from Torugbene Community, Delta State, serving in Bayelsa State.

Confirming the tragic death of the policeman, and the arrest of the culprit who was later apprehended as he attempt to flee the state, the Spokesman of the Bayelsa State Command, Asinim Butwats, said the Commissioner of Police, Ben Okolo, has ordered the detention of the suspect.

A statement by the police command, confirmed that the off-duty police officer stabbed his colleague with a dagger to death in Yenagoa, over a minor misunderstanding.

“The incident occurred on 4th November 2021, at about 1900 hours at Edepie, Yenagoa. It was reported that Sergeant Akpoboloukeme ‘m’ stabbed his colleague, Sgt Sapele Eyerindideke ‘m’ over a minor misunderstanding. The corpse of the deceased has been deposited at the mortuary for autopsy.

“The accused suspect immediately fled the scene and attempted to flee to a nearby state before he was arrested at the Glory Land gate.”

“The Commissioner of Police Bayelsa State Command, CP Ben Okolo, has ordered for the detention of the officer and a thorough investigation is underway,” the statement added.

