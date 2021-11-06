Confusion as Fire Razes Parts of Abuja Market

Parts of a market in Kubwa in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) was last night razed by a fire whose source was yet to be determined as at press time.

Shortly after the fire broke out, first responders, including the Federal Road Safety Corps, Fire Fighters and the FCT’s Emergency Management Agency were at the market.

The acting Director, Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Agency, Mrs. Florence Wenegieme, said “The incident happened not quite long. I can’t tell you the cause but I can tell you that three persons have died but we are yet to take out the corpses because hoodlums have taken over the place, they also did not allow our men to do their jobs. They have parked somewhere waiting for the police to come.”

According to eyewitness accounts, there was an explosion followed by the fire, which was put out by firefighters, but not without huge loss of property, adding that some lives were lost but do not know the exact number of people. Those injured by the fire were taken to hospital for treatment.

