Protesters Seek Buni’s Intervention in Bauchi APC Crisis

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Some aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi State yesterday stormed the national secretariat of the party in Abuja, demanding the immediate intervention of the party Caretaker Committee Chairman and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, in the alleged imposition of state chairman in the recently conducted state congress.

The spokesperson of the aggrieved members, Mr. Maigari Ishaku, while addressing journalists, called on all APC stakeholders in Bauchi State to speak up against the alleged injustice.

The protesters also accused the Minister of Education, Mr. Adamu Adamu, of imposition, warning that unless the development is reversed, APC will lose the state again in 2023.

Ishaku alleged that the same people behind the current imposition were responsible for the emergence of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) government in the state.

He stated: “We are calling on the Chairman, Buni, to come and intervene in the state party affair because Buni stands for honesty; his legacy cannot be defeated or undermined.

“Secondly, not only Buni, we know there are APC stakeholders there, but because of one thing or another, they don’t want to come out and to address the issue. Please let them come out from their shells.”

